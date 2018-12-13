Aide to Cross River Govnor land police custody ontop accuse say im 'sleep' wit 15 years old girl

Image copyright Reuters

Police for Cross River, South South Nigeria don arrest di Special Adviser on Forestry and Biodiversity to di Cross River state govnor Edet Assim ontop accuse say im dey 'use force sleep' wit one 15 years old girl.

Asim wey be lawyer na also two times former Commissioner for Cross River state.

Tok-tok pesin for police for di state Irene Ugbo confam di tori to BBC Pidgin say Assim don dey dia hand since on Wednesday afta pesin report di mata give dem.

Ugbo say na like since three years di suspect don dey sleep wit di girl.

"E don tey wey di man don dey sleep wit di 15 years old girl, she don do abortion two times for di suspect, dis one na di third one, di mama of di girl too get hand inside di mata, she too bin dey sleep wit di man, na she carry di girl give di suspect."

"Di reason di third abortion come out na because complication dey, dem damage di girl womb." Na so Ugbo tok.

Ugbo tok say di girl still dey hospital and never recover, say na dia neighbour wey know about di mata carry am go police station sake of say im no fit bear am again.

"Di suspect no deny am and di girl mama na accomplice too, she dey use am get favour from di man and di man dey settle dia bills, di man dey even sponsor di girl go school, she bin dey beg us say make we no take di mata go far."

Ugbo say police still dey investigate di mata as dem still nid to confam evritin wey di girl tok.

Meanwhile di suspect plus di mama still dey police hand, Ugbo say dem go also arrest di doctor wey do di abortion come charge all of dem go court.