Cameroon Ambazonia regions don launch dia own 'moni'

Separatists for Cameroon English-speaking regions don launch dia own crypto-currency

Separatists for Cameroon English-speaking regions don launch dia own crypto-currency wey dem call "AmbaCoin", according to Quartz Africa news site.

Dem want to create dia own separate kontri wey dem go call Ambazonia, and dis currency na di latest symbol of nationhood wey di rebels don try to follow, togeda wit dia blue-and-white flag and anthem.

Quartz tori pipo report say dem dey sell one AmbaCoin for $0.25 cents (£0.18), and dem don begin dey sell am before di 24 December date wey dem bin plan to begin sell am to pipo.

Di Ambazonia website say na some group of Anglophone separatist wey some na scholars, technocrats and developers bring di idea of di AmbaCoin and also design plus build di coin.

Dia information website say AmbaCoin na anonymous group design and build am

Cameroon official currency na Central African franc (CFA), wey dey link to France national treasury.

Some pipo bin don dey complain say make dem scrap di CFA, because dem dey look am as "colonial currency".