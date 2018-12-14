Image copyright Getty Images

Millions of Nigerians go sidon for front of TV Friday evening to watch di kontri vice presidential debate wey go happun for di Congress Hall of di Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja as part of preparation ontop di 2019 elections.

Nigerian Election Debate Group (NEDG) and di Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), na dem dey organise di debate and e go show live for all BON stations wey include NTA, Channels TV, AIT, Silverbird TV and odas.

Di contestants include;

Professor Yemi Osinbajo - All Progressives Congress (APC)

Peter Obi - People's Democratic Party (PDP)

Umma Getso - Youth Progressives Party (YPP)

Alhaji Abdulganiyu Galadima - All Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN)

Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya - Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN)

Di two candidates wey Nigerians go follow wit torchlight pass na Osinbajo of di ruling APC and main opposition PDP veepee candidate Obi, since na dem get real chance to win di election.

One tin wey join dis two rivals be say, wen dem open dia mouth tok, e be like music to di ears of Nigerians.

But no be just beats pipo wan enjoy for dis serious contest, na di lyrics, di message and di plans dem get for Nigeria don be koko sake of say di position of vice presido don graduate.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Alhaji Namadi Sambo

How Nigerians dey cari vice presidents before

For many African kontris including Nigeria constitution dey over-bless presido dem wit too much power to control di military, police and odas.

Na President dey decide weda im wan give im vice-presido small work wey im fit or not because constitution no create any any real work make veepee do.

But dis days, e be like presidos don dey cari big work nack dia vice presidos, Di last two vice presidos for Nigeria don dey in charge of ogbonge assignments wey affect di future of di kontri.

Yemi Osinbajo na di chairman of di federal goment economic management team (EMT) and dia work dey affect tins like job creation and economic growth.

Osinbajo no be di first veepee to cari dis work on top im head. Namadi Sambo, wey be Dr. Goodluck Jonathan no.2 from 2010 -2015 also sidon for dis position.

So e go make sense say di next veepee go continue for dis position, and dis na one reason why Nigerians suppose follow dis debate bumper to bumper and hear di plans of dis leaders.

Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Peter Obi chop plneti accolade for roads wey im build all over Anambra state, south east Nigeria wen im be govnor

Before before to to choose running mate na part of campaign strategy to win election instead of pesin wey go dey in charge of di kontri.

Political parties dey like to choose running mate wey fit balance di tins di presidential candidate no get like, religion, ethnic group.

But dis time around tins no be one plus equals two, e no be automatic like before.

Peter Obi get wan ingredient wey dey totori electorates weda dem be from south east, south west or south south.

As former govnor of Anambra im get experience to run goment, and sabi pipo say im try during for im time.

Im come get small youth for im side, and dis na important factor wen you consider di presidential candidates and even oga Osinbajo.

So na plenti Nigerians wan hear im agenda for dem.

Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Alhaji Umaru Yar'adua and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan

Vice-presido abi na acting presido, two for di price of one

But as for di last two goments don show, vice-president fit step in as acting presido at anytime to run di kontri.

Former president Dr. Goodluck Jonathan do acting presido two times before im become permanent president for May 2010.

Dis na sake of say Dr. Jonathan oga, Yar'adua get health wahala.

Na dis same palava don hold di current goment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oga Osinbajo don get plenti experience as acting presido afta im replace im oga wey bin sick wella for 2017.

So wen im dey podium dey table im vision for Nigeria, na wit style im go tok about wetin im get as complete packaged leader sell imsef as two for di price of one.