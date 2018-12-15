Image copyright @UNICEF_Nigeria Image example UNICEF na agency inside United Nations wey dia work na to helep mata wey concern pikin and education all over di world

Nigerian military late Friday night make U-turn from di suspend dem give operations of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for north-east of di kontri,

Na earlier dat same Friday dem be sama di suspend give UNICEF say di organisation dey spy for Islamist militants.

Latest gist na say di army say dem do meeting quick-quick wit representatives of UNICEF.

Col Onyema Nwachukwu wey be di tok-tok pesin of di Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, wey dey coordinate di Boko Haram fight for north-east, tok for statement say during di meeting, aid agency make dem no overlook or try to spoil army work inside di north east region.

Dis no be di first time di army go take dis kain decision against UNICEF.

For inside Friday suspend announcement, oga Nwachukwu tok for statement say UNICEF don shift from dia "duty to take care of children and those wey dey suffer and now dey train pipo for spy activities."

Col Nwachukwu say, "e dey shocking say some of dis organisations dey play di terrorists' script wit di aim to continue to make troops morale weak."

"As e be so, di Theatre Command dey suspend di operations of UNICEF for di North-East theatre until further notice.

"Di Theatre Command no go tolerate dis kain bad belle from any individual, group of pesins or organisation.

Before army stop di suspend UNICEF chop, BBC Pidgin contact Unicef, pesin for dia communications department say dem dey prepare officials response to wetin Nigerian military tok.

For April, army bin declare three UNICEF workers persona non grata (meaning say dem no wan get anitin to do wit dis kain pipo), afta accuse of sexual abuse by Nigerian soldiers leak come outside. Di decision dat time time too na wit immediate alacrity di Army take make U-turn.