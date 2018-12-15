Ova 100 anglophone prisoners weh President Paul Biya forgive earlier dis week, na im waka comot from prison reach house on Saturday.

Military courts inside Cameroon complete paper work late Friday to free some of de 289 prisoners weh President Biya dash presidential pardon.

Defence minister, military tribunal for Yaounde and some oda courts read out list for more dan 100 pipo but deh no free all of dem.

Colonel Abega Epse Eko wey be judge for military court say deh go free odas afta for police and gendarmerie cells.

'We don free', na so de prisoners weh de free di sing wit joy as deh di leave military tribunal. Some bin don dey for prison from seven months to two -years, deh appear with skin cut, some of dem deh bi catch for Taraba State for Nigeria say deh bi terrorists.

"Wen your conscience be clear you no di fear any tin. Ah bi know say one day one day deh go free me. Ah glad say ah di go spend crimas with ma family. E di pain me say ah lost seven moon just laik dat, deh famer weh de catch e for Taraba State, northern Nigeria tok.

Image example Some of de 289 prisoners President Biya pardon bin don dey for prison from seven months to two years.

Deh catch ma broda for Mbanga say e bi sent message for strike. E receive message weh e send am for e kombi and na so deh catch e weh e bi di teach for class. I laik de decision but make deh free Sisiku Ayuk dem and odas as deh free ma broda, Tangiri Seglana.

Before military tribunal start dis 24 minute hearing deh prisoners bin wait for court sotei before de judge kam. Wada dem not lef dia family dem for buy dem chop so dey vex di hala.

"We di hungry, we nova eat since morning".

Pressure di komot from international community especially America (USA) say make presido Paul Biya goment shiddon tok solve de crisis weh e di so so finish pipo dem.But goment di just take na dia own kana solution weh e nova stop de crisis.