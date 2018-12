Image copyright @officiallindaikeji Instagram Image example Ogbonge Nigeria blogger Linda Ikeji

Linda Ikeji na di name wey full pipo mouth for Nigeria social as di blogger relationship mata wit her baby papa become discussion property.

Na for her blog on Friday she announce say she don close dat chapter for post wia she tok how dem meet and wetin make dem separate.

Tori bin don dey fly up and down about who di papa of her pikin be. For inside di post, she say her pikin papa name na Sholaye Jeremi, she tok many-many tins about her relationship.

Di mata dey totori plenty pipo well-well for social media sotey she be di number one trend for Twitter for Nigeria.

Na September dis year Linda born her son Jayce for America.