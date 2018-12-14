Image copyright INSTAGRAM/REALDONALDDUKE Image example Donald Duke na former govnor of Cross River State

One Court for Abuja don declare former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana, as di winner of di presidential primary election for di Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Di party bin announce former govnor of Cross River state, Donald Duke, as di winner of di election and dia presidential flag bearer for di 2019 general election.

According to di party, oag Duke get 812 votes while oga Gana get 611.

But Professor Jerry Gana no gree, im carry di mata go court onto say na im suppose win based on di zoning and rotation formula wey dey inside di party constitution.

For im judgement, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf say every member of di party dem must follow di rules wey dey inside di party constitution and must obey am.

Im say zoning and rotation formula dey inside di party constitution wey mean di chairman of di party and di flag bearer no fit come from di same zone.

"For dis mata, di party chairman Chief Olu Falae, na from south and oga Duke too from south; di law dey clear; nothing to tok inside again.

Di Judge, cancel Donald Duke 812 votes and declare Professor Gana di winner of SDP presidential primary election wey dem conduct for October 6 and order di party to forward im name to di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sharp-sharp as di party flag bearer for di 2019 presidential election.

Im order oga Duke to stop to carry im self as di party flag bearer for di election.

