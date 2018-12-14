Man wey marry two women at di same time

Tori of 27-year-old Tom Junior Mako wey marry two wives for di same ceremony don make Kenyans open mouth.

Di biznessman from Kajiado County, south of di capital, Nairobi, marry Elizabeth Simaloi, 25, and Joyce Tikoiyan, 23.

Di two young women na students for one local university.

Tori bin say di wedding happun for church, wey for make am illegal.

"My wedding na traditional and no get anytin to do wit di church. Pipo dey post wrong information for social media say na pastors bin wed us," oga Mako tell di Star newspaper.

Im say im chose to marry two wives because two of dem love am. Im say im bin no wan make any of dem vex.

"Dis na message I dey send to modern cheating husbands wey pretend to love one woman and yet dem go get anoda one on di side.

"I dey sincere to my wives because I no go get any oda reason to marry anoda woman. I believe say di two go satisfy me."

Di two women tell di Star say dem love dia husband and say dem like di arrangement.

"Im be our love, we chose to do wetin we want - di two of us na im wives," madam Tikoiyan tok.

BBC Peter Njoroge snap dis photo of dem: