Nigerian military don suspend di operations of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for north-east of di kontri, say di organisation dey spy for Islamist militants.

Col Onyema Nwachukwu wey be di tok-tok pesin of di Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, wey dey coordinate di Boko Haram fight for north-east, tok for statement say UNICEF don shift from dia "duty to take care of children and those wey dey suffer and now dey train pipo for spy activities."

Col Nwachukwu say, "e dey shocking say some of dis organisations dey play di terrorists' script wit di aim to continue to make troops morale weak."

"A e be so, di Theatre Command dey suspend di operations of UNICEF for di North-East theatre until further notice.

"Di Theatre Command no go tolerate dis kain bad belle from any individual, group of pesins or organisation.

Wen BBC Pidgin contact Unicef, pesin for dia communications department say dem dey prepare officials respnse to wetin Nigerian military tok.