Nigeria vice presidential candidates for di 2019 election jam for debate for Abuja, di kontri capital to sell dia market to voters.

Na five political parties wey di debate organisers select, show face to argue why pipo suppose vote dia party.

Those wey show face na current vice-president of di All Progressives Congress Prof Yemi Osinbajo; Peter Obi of di Peoples Democratic Party; Ganiyu Galadima of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN); Khadija Abdullahi of Alliance for New Nigeria and Umar Gesto of Young Progressives Party.

Na so so figures and statistics and numbers just dey fly upandan from di candidates, so we don select three to torchlight dem wella.

1. Nigeria dey produce 98% of di rice wey e pipo dey chop - Yemi Osinbajo

Dis na wetin Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tok for im opening remark for di debate, maybe to take help im point say di kontri no dey too import rice again. But dis na true?

Well, according to di United States Department of Agriculture, Nigeria na di top rice producer for Africa. Dem also say because of investment for di sector, import of rice don slow but say di kontri dey chop more rice sef. Di Nigerian goment don bring some policies to stop importation of rice and encourage local producers.

But di thing be say importers dey find oda apian way to take import rice enta Nigeria, through oda neighbouring kontris. So why import of rice fit don slow, e fit be say jaguda importers dey use oda ways bring am enta. According to di information from Thai rice exporter association, Benin Republic na im receive di highest amount of rice wey Thailand export go oda kontris wit about 1,811,164 metric tonnes for 2017, wey be over 42 million bags of rice. E dey followed by China, South Africa and Cameroon while Nigeria dey number 49 for di list. Di numba of pipo wey dey Benin Republic according to one estimate from 2016, na about ten million pipo so e fit be say most of dat rice dey enta Nigeria.

2. Sorry Peter Obi, Nigeria get more than two million moto

Di candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party, wey use plenti figures to make im own points during di debate, say Nigeria get two million vehicles wen im dey tok about subsidy. Im bin wan make point to show say wetin di kontri dey pay to subsidize fuel no make sense, wen moto no even plenti for ground. But Nigeria get pass eleven million moto, according to di National Buruea of Statistics. If you check di website wey dem ogbonge informate for hia and e show say di kontri get pass di number of cars di PDP candidate mention.

3. Nigeria still dey pay subsidy for imported petrol products

Dis debate give many pipo di opportunity to know di true position of President Muhammadu Buhari goment ontop subsidy payment. Wen dem dey campaign to enta power, APC say dem go remove di payment of subsidy, wey be one area wey magomago full for Nigeria. Dis goment don tok many times before say dem no dey pay subsidy to import petrol products, and dat na even one of di reason dem increase fuel price to N145 wen dem enta goment. But wen di presenter of di debate Imoni Amarere ask di vice-president about subsidy, im say "federal goment no fit remove petroleum subsidy now because e go affect Nigerians well-well." Im say petrol price fit reach N220 if dem remove am. Im say today, NNPC na di only pipo wey dey import petrol for di kontri. So, na from NNPC balance sheet na im dem dey collect di subsidy. E no get any kontri inside dis world even di ones wey rich well-well wey no dey do subsidy.

As for di candidate of di PDP, im say wetin di kontri dey pay for na inefficiency. Madam Getso of di YPP say subsidy na scam.

Wetin social media tok.

Dis one tok about di oda candidates:

Skip Twitter post by @chrisngwodo Not the highest quality debate ever. But the leading parties comfortably have the best vice presidential candidates. As for the other parties...Look, let's take the job of leading seriously. This thing is not by adjusting agbada or babanriga. #2019Debate — Resistance is Futile (@chrisngwodo) December 14, 2018

Dis one get anoda idea for who suppose be presidential candidates:

Skip Twitter post by @MrSleevesUp In a normal country, Peter Obi and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo should be going head to head as presidential candidates but what do we have! I know though that we will get there very soon, it will happen! #2019Debate — Kola Oyeneyin | 🇳🇬 (@MrSleevesUp) December 14, 2018