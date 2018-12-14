"I no dey divorce my wife o" - Charly Boy

Image copyright Area fada/instagram Image example Na new wedding vows di Area Fada dey take on December 15

Di number one Area Fada for Nigeria, Charly Boy don clear tori wey dey spread say im dey divorce im wife of over 30 years, Diane Oputa.

Di Area Fada confirm to BBC Igbo say im dey take new marital vows with im wife Diane Oputa, im no dey marry new wife.

Charly Boy bin write for Twitter say im dey remarry on December 15 afta im divorce Diane Oputa on December 14.

Im say wetin cause di divorce na "see finish" and time don reach to take new vow.

Skip Twitter post by @Areafada1 Public Notice. On the 14th of December I will be divorcing my present wife to remarry on the 15th.

As see finish don enter our matter is time for a new vow. Life is short so am living it like a gangster. pic.twitter.com/JSgX2IHqh1 — Charlyboy(Official) (@Areafada1) December 13, 2018

But di joke-joke style wey im take write am confuse some pipo wey no really understand wetin im dey try talk.