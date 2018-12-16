Sexual Harassment: Yaba market march to stop touch-touch make us almost chop beating - Organizer
'If not for di police wey bin dey wit dem, di protest for turn violent'
Na wetin di group wey organize 'I-no-go-gree waka' on Saturday for one market inside Lagos tell BBC News Pidgin on Sunday.
Some traders stone di ladies wey dey do wetin dem call #MarketMarch to protest against harassment girls dey face wen dem go Yaba market for Lagos Nigeria.
"Di police bin no even dey do much to protect us as di men bin dey throw us stone, pure water and boiled corn. Na until pure water touch one of dem." Jekein Lato-Unah, di project manager for di Market March tell BBC News Pidgin.
Di organizer of #MarketMarch say dem dey plan anoda march for Oshodi and Balogun markets.
- ICPC don drag sex for marks OAU sacked professor go court
- Taxi wey go cari only women and pikin don launch for Kenya
Jekein also call out di women for market say na dem dey give di men for dia as dem tell di women say dem no dey dress well-well enta market.
She tok say, "Di aim of di protest bin dey to tok to traders and also protest wetin men dem dey do for market but dem no wan listen and even drag women wey dey wear hijab say dem no dress well."
Di joinbodi say dem go do anoda market march again for future.
Jekein Lato-Unah tok say dem dey plan to do more marches for Balogun and Oshodi markets plus including meetings weda na weekly or monthly to take teach pipo about dis harassment mata.
She tok say di march come because of tok tok on social media about wetin women dey face for market.
But no be for market pipo don dey harrass woman dem , places full evriwia,
Places wia women fit face harassment
Motor parks
Pipo for motor park, both male and female dey find harassment for motor pack dem.
Na either conductor dem wey go dey drag pesin make dem enta dia vehicle as if you bin promise to join dia motor before.
Even for moto sef, reports say taxi drivers dey beat women.
Offices
Jekein Lato-Unah tok say "you no need to touch pesin for waist make I excuse you."
Even pipo for social media agree with wetin she tok as dem say di culture of to dey ask for hug or to dey block pesin with "pesin no fit play with you again no make sense."
Bars/ Clubs
Jekein tok say "di private harassment na for clubs and bars for women."
Dis one mean say, women dey face di same touch bodi or "make I do you" language wey men dey use for market. And if you know like am dem go ask you why you come.
Schools
Early dis year, tori comot about one tori for sex for marks and most of di reaction na "no be today".
Harassment dey come in many ways for Universities like wen lecturer ask to sleep with student for marks or cultists dey tell students no go complete school or even as students dey follow dem selff yarn.