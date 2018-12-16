Image copyright @MarketMarch

'If not for di police wey bin dey wit dem, di protest for turn violent'

Na wetin di group wey organize 'I-no-go-gree waka' on Saturday for one market inside Lagos tell BBC News Pidgin on Sunday.

Some traders stone di ladies wey dey do wetin dem call #MarketMarch to protest against harassment girls dey face wen dem go Yaba market for Lagos Nigeria.

"Di police bin no even dey do much to protect us as di men bin dey throw us stone, pure water and boiled corn. Na until pure water touch one of dem." Jekein Lato-Unah, di project manager for di Market March tell BBC News Pidgin.

Di organizer of #MarketMarch say dem dey plan anoda march for Oshodi and Balogun markets.

Jekein also call out di women for market say na dem dey give di men for dia as dem tell di women say dem no dey dress well-well enta market.

She tok say, "Di aim of di protest bin dey to tok to traders and also protest wetin men dem dey do for market but dem no wan listen and even drag women wey dey wear hijab say dem no dress well."

Image copyright Twitter/@marketmarch Image example Police bin dey follow di attackers dey laugh

Image copyright Twitter/@marketmarch Image example Police no even do much until pure water land dia head

Skip Twitter post by @WoleOdeleye Yesterday i took my time to observe the Yaba market March videos and then it hit me: these are largely uneducated men who are still stuck in old ways of thinking. I think it will help alot if we men join this protest. Its alot easier for a man to call his fellow man to order. — The Pe@cock (@WoleOdeleye) December 16, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @funmioyatogun I'm ashamed to say that it never even occured to me that market harassment at large could stop. I make a conscious effort to fight off those vile men who harass me in the market. But that a group of people did a #MarketMarch in Yaba...wow! I am so happy and thankful to them. — Funmi Oyatogun (@funmioyatogun) December 16, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @OmoGbajaBiamila One time, in that same Yaba, a girl was mobbed, had her cloths torn to pieces and sexually molested by those traders. She was standing there, stark naked and abused just because she slapped a guy who touched her inappropriately.



I'm not sure anything can be more heartbreaking. — Uncle Demola (@OmoGbajaBiamila) December 16, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @AdakuUfere Nigerian men are a vile species. This is so triggering, brings back so many memories of walking through Yaba or Balogun as a child and dodging the hands of adult men. No matter how hot the day, I’d be fully covered hoping it’ll help and nope, they’d still harass. Predators. https://t.co/3ZbUz3yG7y — The Law (@AdakuUfere) December 16, 2018

Di joinbodi say dem go do anoda market march again for future.

Jekein Lato-Unah tok say dem dey plan to do more marches for Balogun and Oshodi markets plus including meetings weda na weekly or monthly to take teach pipo about dis harassment mata.

Image copyright Twitter/@market march Image example Di protest na so women go fit do dia market in peace

She tok say di march come because of tok tok on social media about wetin women dey face for market.

But no be for market pipo don dey harrass woman dem , places full evriwia,

Dem no support media player for your device How Africans see sexual harassment?

Places wia women fit face harassment

Motor parks

Pipo for motor park, both male and female dey find harassment for motor pack dem.

Na either conductor dem wey go dey drag pesin make dem enta dia vehicle as if you bin promise to join dia motor before.

Even for moto sef, reports say taxi drivers dey beat women.

Skip Twitter post by @NNEO_MA This should be a general protest and not just yaba boys,from the men who hang on their testicles behind women in long buses, to the conductors who drag us at b/stops , to the igbo traders who try to touch forcefully #marketmatchyaba — Nneoma Angela (@NNEO_MA) December 15, 2018

Offices

Jekein Lato-Unah tok say "you no need to touch pesin for waist make I excuse you."

Even pipo for social media agree with wetin she tok as dem say di culture of to dey ask for hug or to dey block pesin with "pesin no fit play with you again no make sense."

Skip Twitter post by @Dikachim The talk is about Yaba men now but many of you men in offices do this thing. You can’t talk without having your hands all over the lady. Even when she’s showing discomfort, you ignore. Worse still, when she calls you out, you hit her with the “is it because I’m playing with you?” — Nwakibeya (@Dikachim) December 16, 2018

Bars/ Clubs

Jekein tok say "di private harassment na for clubs and bars for women."

Dis one mean say, women dey face di same touch bodi or "make I do you" language wey men dey use for market. And if you know like am dem go ask you why you come.

Skip Twitter post by @Deenazla This Yaba thing is not limited to markets. Nysc camps, religious gatherings, cooperate worlds(mainly places of works), campuses, streets carnivals & parties, Clubs& even in the Military, police barracks and offices.



It’s never right to touch anyone without consent. Regardless — 💡B L A C K S K I N (CITIZEN OF THE UNIVERSE) (@Deenazla) December 16, 2018

Schools

Early dis year, tori comot about one tori for sex for marks and most of di reaction na "no be today".

Harassment dey come in many ways for Universities like wen lecturer ask to sleep with student for marks or cultists dey tell students no go complete school or even as students dey follow dem selff yarn.