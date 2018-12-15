Donald Duke dey carri mata go court to become Nigeria president
Former Cross Rivers State govnor Donald Duke say im go appeal court decision wey remove am as di presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party and replace am wit Prof Jerry Gana.
Oga Duke post for im official Twitter account say im lawyers go appeal di ruling and say im dey confident say im go win.
"I still get hope and I wan to encourage all my supporters make dem no give up hope. Dis na battle and we go win di war "
On Friday, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf for Abuja high court pass judgement based on di party constitution wey say di chairman and di presidential flag bearer no fit come from di same zone.
Tori be say di party chairman Chief Olu Falae, na from southern Nigeria and oga Duke too come from south.