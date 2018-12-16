Image copyright JASPER JUINEN

Sabi pipo from all over di world wey dey do tok-tok for Poland don finally do deal to make di Paris climate agreement begin work by 2020.

Those wey dey di meeting believe say di new rules go help make sure say kontris reduce how dem dey take produce carbon, one of di main things wey dey cause global warming.

Di koko of dis Paris agreement na to make sure say di world no hot pass as e dey now, to do things wey go reduce global temperature make e no pass 2 degrees.

Sabi pipo bin don warn say if di world no fit keep temperature make e low pass dis 2 degrees, e go affect many things, especially for African kontris.

Dem say e fit cause more hunger and scarcity of food, increase poverty and make pipo suffer more more.

Image copyright LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Weather dis days no dey predictable around di world because of climate change

President Muhammadu Buhari, wey bin show face for di opening of di meeting, bin say Nigeria dey ready to make sure say di Paris agreement work and im bin beg oda kontris to join hand too.

''For di next 15 years, we wan reduce carbon by 20%. We dey torchligh di law, and put things for ground wey go make am work." Di president bin tok.

Im also mention say e dey important to save di Lake Chad, wey be one of di biggest fresh water Lake for world, but wey don dey dry up.

Di Nigerian goment bin don point hand give climate change as one of di reason why herdsmen dey clash wit farmers, wey don lead to many katakata and killi-killi for di kontri.