'Yan sa-kai': Di vigilante wey dey kill pipo for Zamfara markets

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Zamfara state don suffer killi killi well-well for dis 2018

Some pipo no dey go market again for Zamfara State, north west Nigeria as e be say one vigilante group wey dem call demsef 'Yan sa-kai' don kill many for di markets wey dey di state in di name of searching for thieves.

Jangebe market for Talata Mafara local goment dey among di major markets wey dey mostly operate on Sunday.

Fulani and oda tribes wey dey patronise Jangebe tok say Yan sa-kai group dey enter di market arrest pipo wey according to dem get links with thieves before dem kill dem.

Di pipo tok say dis development don skata di economy of di place and put serious fear in di mind of pipo wey dey stay di area.

To make mata worse, Zamfara police command yan say dem no dey aware of dis issue.

Di tok tok pesin of di command SP Muhammad Shehu tell BBC say dem no dey aware of dis but dem dey try dia best to make sure say security good for both towns and villages wey dey Zamfara state.

Di state goment tok say dem dey try dia best to solve dia problems even though some pipo believe say dem get hand for di issues wey dey go on but di goment deny dis allegations.

Oga Shehu add say because of di security challenge wey di state, e good make pipo dey call dem if dem see anything suspicious or wan give advice on anything.

Di issue of thieves and kidnapping for ransom dey increase for di state despite security trying to bring end to dis problems.