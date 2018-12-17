Image copyright Garba Shehu Image example Garba Shehu na one of di tok-tok pipo of President Buhari

Garba Shehu wey be senior special assistant to Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say di kontri create 12 million jobs wey pipo wey dey collect statistic no register.

Oga Shehu tok dis one on Monday, wen im appear for Channels TV programme Sunrise Daily. Im bin dey react to kweshun wey di presenter ask am about di number of jobs wey don pafuka for Nigeria.

According to oga Shehu, for Federal Executive Council, di oga patapata of di Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Yemi Kale, wey be di agency wey dey do everi evri on data for di kontri, bin tell dem say di NBS dey only focus on office jobs and no dey look jobs for sectors like agriculture and oda workmen dem.

But di NBS oga, tok say no time wey im or di NBS ever tok dat kain thing.

For post im put for im twitter page, Dr Yemi Kale tok say no time im ever mention dat kain thing to anybodi or di Federal Executive Council.

Wen im dey tok for di programme, oga Shehu say "Rice Producers Association of Nigeria don tok am hoha, and nobodi don challenge dem, say dem create 12 million new jobs.

"Wen we finish for federal cabinet meeting last week, di goment ask di DG of di NBS, say make im go tell Nigerian public, wetin you just dey tell us now, say Jigawa, Zamfara, Kebbi and Ebonyi dey record di lowest unemployment rates for di kontri based on agriculture," im tok.

Dis National Bureau of Statistics neva release how unemployment be for Nigeria for pass one year now, as dem say moni no dey.