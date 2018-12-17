Nigerian Army say Amnesty International wan scata di kontri

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS

Human rights organisation Amnesty International say at least 3,641 pipo don die between January 2016 and October 2018 because of fight between farmers and herders for Nigeria.

For report wey don make dem enta one trouser wit Nigerian Army, Amnesty International say di Nigerian goment too slow to investigate di wahala. Dem also tok say di security pipo wey suppose protect di pipo for di villages no respond quick quick, even for time wen e be like say dem don get di information of di attack.

Dis information dey inside di report wey dem release: "Harvest of Death: Three Years of Bloody Clashes Between Farmers and Herders." Di report tok say 57% of di 3,641 wey die happun for 2018.

"Di Nigerian goment don fail to protect kontri pipo and stop di fight between herders and farmers. Dia lack of ginger to end dis killings don make am spread to oda parts of Nigeria, wey make pipo for di villages dey suffer and dey for constant fear." Na so Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria tok.

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS Image example Herdsmen and farmers kwanta don pursue many pipo comot for dia house

Di Nigerian Army don release statement few hours afta di report comot.

Army tok-tok pesin Sani Usman dey ask say make dem close Amnesty International office for Nigeria. Dem tok say dem get ogbonge evidence wey show say di organisation wan scata Nigeria and say dem dey lie on top di army.

Di report wey Amnesty International release, contain reports from pipo wey be victims of di violence, pipo wey see am happun, community leaders, pipo wey dey work for hospital, goment pipo and some pipo wey dey security forces. Between August 2017 and September 2018, di pipo wey dey do di report do 10 field trips to 56 villages for five states for Nigeria. Dem also check 230 documents, including medical records and reports by di security forces.

Dis no be di first time wey Amnesty International and di Nigeria Army don kwanta. For November, di Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. John Agim, bin tok say Amnesty International dey try make Nigeria look like say dem no sabi wetin dem dey do wit di fake reports dem dey release. Di army don also recently accuse anoda international agency - UNICEF say dem dey help Boko Haram. Dem bin also announce say dem suspended di organisation but dem comot am afta dem tok say dem do meetings ontop di mata.