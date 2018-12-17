Ghana gov't lift two year ban on small-scale mining

Image copyright CRISTINA ALDEHUELA

Ghana government lift di ban on small scale mining starting on Monday 17 December 2018.

Minister for Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation, Professor Frimpong Boateng reveal say dem lift di two-year ban after di Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining policy framework wey dem go take regularise small-scale mining.

According to Professor Boateng, only small-scale miners wey get mining concessions go fit mine for specific areas, "e no dey mean say dem lift ban on galamsey. Galamsey still be illegal."

Government vet 1,350 small-scale miners out of which dem give some 900 miners license make dem operate.

But di Media Coalition against Galamsey convenor, Ken Ashigbey, talk BBC Pidgin say "as for di ban dem for lift am at some point, but we for police dema activities so say dem no go return to di negative mining habits which go destroy di environment."

Mr Ashigbey also argue say e go be important di Inter-Ministerial Committee go ensure say dem deal plus offenders, Chinese people dey mine for di forests so say e go stop people from illegal mining.