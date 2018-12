One new generation bank announce Monday say dem marry diasef give anoda new generation bank onto buy over and take over levels.

Access Bank dey take over Diamond Bank of Nigeria and dem go do all di paper work for dia marriage for di first half of 2019, according to Uzoma Uja wey be Diamond bank secretary and legal adviser.

"Di Board of Diamond Bank Plc siddon do meeting check how business dey go for dia industry den decide say na Access Bank dem wan partner wit wey go fit create di biggest retail bank for Nigeria and Africa." Tori for inside statement wey di bank release Monday afternoon.

"Dis marriage mean say if you bin invest money for Diamond Bank buy shares all dat shares now go belong to Access Bank with dis marriage," dat na di paper wey di two banks send go give Nigeria Stock Exchange, tok.

Dis one mean say Access Bank don take over both Diamond Bank and Intercontinental Bank inside Nigeria.

Image copyright @myaccessbank/@DiamondBankNG

