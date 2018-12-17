Police don arrest prophet wey say im village pipo go die

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ethiopia no dey take religion play for dia kontri

Police arrest one prophet wey for many days bin prophecy tell im village pipo say all of dem go die by Monday.

Fear catch pipo for di village well-well wey make dem close schools and shop dem for many days according to local tori pipo Amhara Mass Media Agency (AMMA).

"I received message from God afta i return from paradise say, pipo for dis village go die by Monday. "Wen I enter paradise I meet one woman wey say she be Virgin Mary, I also met God," na wetin tori pipo AMMA say im tok.

Di man tell im members for Ergoye village for Amhara region Ethiopia say im get di message afta im visit "paradise".

BBC pidgin no fit verify if anybody die for di village but dis no be di first time dis kain thing dey happun for di kontri, for July dis year Police arrest one prophet wey fail to bring back one dead pesin to life.

Ethiopia no dey take religion play for dia kontri but recently new generations pastors don full everywia wey get plenty members .