For di number six time, di meeting between university lecturers and Nigeria goment to settle dia six weeks strike no get head.

Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) bin do tok tok on Monday but e end for deadlock.

Dis time ASUU delegation waka comot from di meeting wey bin last for hours onto invitation from Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment.Di meeting na still to find way to return university student back to school. - Biznessday tori pipo dey report.

Biodun Ogunyemi wey be ASUU President however no gree tok di reason wey make dem waka comot from di meeting, according to di report.

No be only ASUU don get promise from di Nigerian goment, oda joinbodi for di kontri wey don go on strike go dey hope say goment go do as dem don promise.

Comrade Ayuba Wabba wey be President of Nigeria Labour Congress say N30,000 na di money don settle for afta negotiations by di tripartite partners- Government, Employers and Organized Labour.

Wia di mata dey now na say di House of Representatives don ask di President to forward di proposed bill to di National Assembly for legislation, Vanguard newspaper dey report.

Di Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics bin start dia own strike on 12 December afta dem claim federal goment no implement wetin dem follow agree for 2009 and 2017.

embarked on their strike and are expected to meet with the government on the 17th of December to discuss the failure to implement di 2010, 2014 and 2017 agreements.

On 17 December, goment agree to meet wit ASUP leaders to discuss di way forward but di tori of di conclusion never comot.

For joint statement wey di presidents of di two joinbodi sign, Messrs Francis Johnson and Willians Akporeha say di goment don give dem assurance say di first part of money wey dem dey owe go enta dia account before 14 December.

Latest about dat mata neva enta tori.

For statement, Olufemi Adewole wey be di Executive Secretary of di Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA), say di federal goment don gree to pay di N800 billion to oil marketers before 14 December.

Latest about dis mata neva enta tori.