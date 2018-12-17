Image copyright OFFICIALOAU Image example Dem bin sack di professor from OAU on top dis mata

University lecturer wey chop sack sake of student accuse say e wan do kerewa to mark result, on Monday collect two years prison sentence from court.

Na on top mata wey one Masters student complain give Obafemi Awolowo University for south west Nigeria.

Justice Maureen Onyetenu of Federal High Court for Oshogbo, Osun state rule say make Professor Richard Akindele go take self contain inside prison for 24 months on top complain wey Monica Osagie cari give Obafemi Awolowo University say di former lecturer dey ask her for sex to change her marks. Local tori pipo dey report.

Na di Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences, ICPC bin cari di mata enter court for November , 2018 say im use im work as lecturer take do magu magu to increase di marks of students dem.

On Monday, di sacked OAU professor bin change im plea from not guilty enta guilty so dat e no go get "do am later" sentence.

Dis tori comot afta one of im students, Monica Osagie release audio about how di professor and am bin dey negotiate how dem go increase her marks for im course with sex.

Di audio wey one of im students bin release wey im bin dey ask for sex go viral and na im start di mata.