Image example President Buhari suppose present budget give national assembly on 19 Wednesday 2018

Oga dem for Nigeria National Assembly don tell Police and Department of State Services (DSS) to make sure say strong security dey ground from Wednesday morning so dat members and staff go fit enta and do dia work witout any palava.

Clerk of di National Assembly, Sani Omolori give dis order afta di meeting wey di oga dem for di two chambers do wit di management and representatives of di security agencies.

Workers for di National Assembly start four days warning strike on Monday, wey make dem block di gate dey ginger.

President Muhammadu Buhari suppose carri di 2019 national budget go drop for di assembly and fear dey ground say di striking workers do dabaru di event.

Di leadership of di national assembly say: "We dey sure say dem don attend to all di mata wey di workers dey complain about, and e dey important now for business of di National Assembly to continue witout any palava."

Dem add say: "If President Buhari no fit present di budget proposal on Wednesday as plan, make Nigerians hold di security agencies responsible sake of say dem fail to perform dia duties."

Di workers wey dey under di Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria block all di gate wey pipo dey use enta di complex and even cut off power and water supply.

Di workers want make dey pay dem arrears of 28 percent increase inside dia salaries since 2010.