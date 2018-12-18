Wia Nigeria dey 'hide' di light dem wan sell give oda kontris?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example EKO Electricity Distribution Company say dem no even get enof light to supply

Usman Mohammed wey be di Managing Director for Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), say di kontri go dey export surplus light wey dem no fit use go oda West African kontris.

Oga Mohammed wey also be di chairman of West African Power Pool (WAPP ) executive board tok dis during di meeting of di joint technical working group for Abuja on Monday.

"For Nigeria, if you look di generation and wetin di distribution networks fit take, we no get shortage, we get surplus," im tok.

Dis kain tok from am go dey make pipo wonda, say wia Nigeria dey hide di light wey dem wan sell to oda kontris, wen dem no even get constant power supply for naija?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Generator na anoda means wey pipo dey use take dey help demsef wit light

General manager cooperate communication EKO Electricity Distribution Company (EKDC), Godwin Idemudia, tell BBC Pidgin say e no tink say EKDC dey among di DISCOS wey get surplus.

"Wetin we dey get from di grid no even dey enof for our customers to use."

"I no tink say Eko distribution company dey among di set of DISCOS wey dey get plenty electricity because if dem dey give us up to 1,000 megawatt today we go use everytin finish."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example No be today Nigerians don dey complain about no light palava

Kwanta between goment, Power Generation, Power Transmission and Power Distribution companies

Recently, Nigeria Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola tok say no be goment hand e dey to provide light wey steady to kontri pipo.

If you check wetin im tok, sense dey inside. Former president Goodluck Jonathan administration bin come up wit solution for private companies to take major control of electricity production and distribution, while federal goment dey completely in charge of di transmission.

Generating Companies

Generating companies (GenCos), dia work na to produce electricity for Nigeria.

Di kontri get six companies wey dey generate electricity plus 28 power plants. Three out of di 28 power plants dey use water take create light while di remaining 25 dey depend on gas.

As e dey today, all of di six GenCos na private companies and dem each get 60% shares while federal goment keep 40%.

Transmission Company

Afta GenCos don produce di electricity, na di responsibility of di transmission company to transport am from wia dem produce am to wia dem go distribute am.

Transmission Company of Nigeria dey only one and na di only company wey get di right to transport electricity for di kontri. E belong to di federal goment.

Distributing companies

Di third important part of di chain na di distribution companies (DisCos), na dem dey carri light go everibodi domot.

Nigeria get eleven DisCos and all of dem na private companies except one wey, di company wey buy am bin return, dat one dey goment hand now.

Like di GenCos, di DisCos too na only 60% of di companies dey private organisations hand, goment get di remaining 40% and na goment officials dey be head for all di companies.

Image copyright mypower.ng Image example Informate from Nesistats on top di light wey Nigeria dey produce and loss

Wia di problem dey

Oga Fashola wey be minister bin don point hand give di distribution companies, say dem no dey wan collect light from generating companies, carri sell to pipo. Di reason fit be say dis distribution companies don complain before say di amount dem dey sell light for Nigeria too low and say dem wan increase am, but goment bin no gree dem.

Di manager of cooperate communication, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) tell BBC Pidgin di challenges wey dem dey face as Distribution Company.

Customers no dey gree pay bills. E say if to say dem dey pay, e go help PHEDC buy transformers, pay di gas man, pay di Generating companies (GenCos), pay transmission company, and buy oda tins for di system. E add say dis payment go help pipo wey dey generate light to expand dia network plus infrastructure so dat dem go dey generate more light and DISCO company go fit expand dia network to distribute more light.

Tiff-tiff of light. E say many pipo dey tiff dia energy system, dem dey divert load to make air conditioner load no read inside di metre, and so wen dem put meter, dem go discover say pipo dey tamper and divert am.

Pipo dey beat dia staff wey dey go collect bill. Some ogas go claim say dem be 'high chief' and so dem no need to pay light bill but electricity no dey work like dat.

Vandalism. E say pipo dey comot transformer oil, aluminium conductor and armoured cable go sell.

Las las, oga Onyi say: "We wey be DISCO dey only distribute wetin we receive from National grid."

"And base on wetin dem dey generate from Nigeria, e neva reach dat level wey everi body go get light gidigba"