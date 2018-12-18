Jose Mourinho don chop sack for Manchester United

Image copyright Icon Sportswire

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho don waka.

Na di club announce dis one on Tuesday.

Di club thank am for di work im do wen im be coach for Manchester United and say dem wish am success for future.

Dem say dem go appoint new caretaker manager until di end of di current season, while di club go begin di process to look for a new, full-time manager.

Mourinho wey come from Portugal, and dey 55-years-old, win di League Cup and di Europa League for Old Trafford.

But United dey sixth for Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, wey beat dem 3-1 on Sunday.