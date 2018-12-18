Drama for Ghana Parliament as fight almost pae between two lawmakers

Image copyright Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Sam George/FACEBOOK

Parliament for Ghana make hot Monday after two Members of Parliament (MP) almost go pound for pound after dema sitting.

Di fight wey almost pae for di foyer of parliament when Shirley Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, den Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, who also be MP for Anyaa Sowutuom over some Ghana mission building for Oslo, Norway.

One MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa dey argue plus MP den Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway over di $12.2million mission building cost which dem want acquire.

Suddenly, di Foreign Affairs Minister charge towards another MP Sam George as if she wan deal plus am. Sam George try stay away from am den start dey make claims say she assault am.

"You assault me, I dey report give di Speaker of Parliament" he talk.

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway explain say she no go attack di MP but den she dey try stop am from filming en conversation plus another MP sake of e be private conversation wey he dey film.

People who dey when di incident happen start dey record di altercation for dema phones top which dey circulate for social media.

On Tuesday, government come out to deny di claims say dem acquire di Ghana mission building for Norway at $12.2 million as dem halt di deal saf, so di minority claims no dey hold.