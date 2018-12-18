Image example Chioma Onwordi say inside prison dem go stay for days without food and na steady beating dem dey chop.

To port or waka from one area to anoda wit respect alias 'Migration With Dignity' (#WithDignity) na di big tok of 2018 International Migrants Day, wey di world dey observe 18 December evri year.

Di mata na im make thousands of pipo wey don return back from abroad sake of one tin or di oda (aka returnee migrants) do demonstration for Benin City, southern Nigeria on Tuesday to raise awareness about di dangers of crossing di Mediterranean (wey be di most popular river many African pipo dey like pass to migrate go Europe).

Dem also wan draw attention to di need for employment for pipo wey don return back from abroad sake of one tin or di oda.

Chioma Onwordi na 20 year old returnee from Delta state, southern Nigeria. She tell BBC say she spend one year inside one Tripoli prison before she return through di International Organization for Migration IOM repatriation scheme for 2017.

Chioma say inside prison dem go stay for days without food. Up to 200 women na im dem go keep inside one room wit 3 toilets. She say na steady beating dem dey chop.

She bin wan wan travel go Italy to be hairdresser. Upon say she see finish, she still feel some how about returning back. She say if she bin make go reach Italy her family for dey inside beta financial situation.

Abigail Lemoh, dey 22 years old. She say na trafficker sell her say if she give dem 400,000 naira dem go organise visa to take her to Germany. Wen she get to Libya dem ask for one million from her.

She say dem go sell her to pimp for ashowo work for 300,000 naira. When she escape anoda Nigerian traffickers catch her, dem too bin want ransom from her.

Since come back she never get any training or support. She currently dey homeless afta her sister and her fall out. Now she dey stay wit one friend. She say money no dey for Benin.

Abel belong to organisation dem call Hope for returnees. Him say im lost him twin sister on dia way to Libya. She die of hunger afta dem waka inside Sahara for one week.

Dem bury her inside desert. Im say since im come back tins no be di same. Abel say tins be like half of him dey miss.

Image example Living With Dignity (#WithDignity) na di big tok of 2018 International Migrants Day

Dis Dignity tok na to treat all migrants wit respect as di main requirement we all go face before anything as pesin dey travel from one place to di oda —na troubling mata wey dey come for troubling time for di whole world.