Image copyright Tolulope Adeleru-Balogun Image example Tolulope Adeleru-Balogun

Video of panel discussion between two men and one woman wia one of di men tok say some cloth wey pikin of five years dey wear dey too revealing don make social media hot sotey some Nigerians dey para.

For dis twitter video wey land ontop Gidi traffic on Monday December 17, di oda man wey dey di panel also tok say female pikin no suppose dey wear cloth wey go dey show dia bodi.

"Di thing dey worry me and it dey show me di kain society wey we dey live and how dem raise dis pipo." Tolulope Adeleru-Balogun, award winning tori pesin for Lagos tell BBC News Pidgin

She tok say di video break her heart.

"Pikin suppose feel free and dem suppose trust say society go take care of the. E fall my hand di way dem dey justify abuse. Wetin dey di body of pikin of 5 years wey dem make you tok sex?"

Television Host Lolo Cynthia (@Lolo_cy) also dey di discussion and she maintain say people no suppose dey look small pikin weda dem wear cloth or not.

Di mata don cause plenti tok for internet as many pipo don come out to condemn di video.

Madam Adeleru-Balogun tok say we gats address di issue for society and make we start to dey take action against dem.

"We for Nigeria no dey like tok true and because we no dey tok, di mata dey get worse. We get problem with pipo wey dey molest pikin and we gats address am."

We gats ask ourselves wetin be di things wey dey make dis thing dey happen for our society. Shey na our culture wey say me must respect pio wey senior us even if na dem dey treat us bad? She add.

Di award winning tori pesin also tok say "we gats give our pikin power ova dia bodi; make dem decide if dey wan hug pesin or not. 3 year old pikin wey wear bum short dey innocent and no dey use sex eye look dem because dem still be pikin and we gats address dis issue now"

Di lady wey dey di panel Lolo Cynthia tok for Twitter afta di mata don blow, say she happy as we dey talk about the issue.

Child Rights Act for Nigeria tok say pesin wey sleep with pikin don rape di pikin and dey liable to imprisonment for life if dem find dem guilty.