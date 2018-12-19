Alex Badeh: Na who kill former Nigeria Chief of Defence Staff?

  • 19 December 2018
EFCC ta gurfanar da Alex Badeh a gaban kotu inda take zarginsa da sata Image copyright NIGERIAN ARMY

Former Nigeria Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh don die.

Nigerian Air Force wey confam am for dia twitter account, say na along di Abuja-Keffi road dem shoot oga Badeh.

Oga Badeh na retired air chief marshal, wey bin serve under former president Goodluck Jonathan time.

Before im die, Badeh bin dey face accuse of N3.9 billion magomago wen im bin dey office.

Badeh, wey dey 61 years, join di Nigerian Air Force for 1979.

Topics Wey Dem Resemble

Another thing we de for inside dis tori