Alex Badeh: Na who kill former Nigeria Chief of Defence Staff?
- 19 December 2018
Former Nigeria Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh don die.
Nigerian Air Force wey confam am for dia twitter account, say na along di Abuja-Keffi road dem shoot oga Badeh.
Skip Twitter post by @KunleDaramola3
It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road— Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola (@KunleDaramola3) December 18, 2018
End of Twitter post by @KunleDaramola3
Oga Badeh na retired air chief marshal, wey bin serve under former president Goodluck Jonathan time.
Before im die, Badeh bin dey face accuse of N3.9 billion magomago wen im bin dey office.
Badeh, wey dey 61 years, join di Nigerian Air Force for 1979.