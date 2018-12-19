Court hammer injunction on NDC 'bobolibobo' presidential primaries

Image copyright @NDC

Accra High Court place injunction on opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries which go happen 2019.

Di court say di suit be valid for 10 days after which di petitioners, Abdallah Issah den James Kabu Nartey-Oman go fit file for injunction again.

Di suit happen after seven aspirants file dema nominations to contest di NDC presidential primaries den become party flagbearer.

According to di court, dem grant di petition after dem hear di arguments wey counsel for plaintiffs, Christopher King make.

"Respondents, committees, agents, private servants, or authorised bodies or people who dey act through dem acting for hold on plus di NDC 2019 Presidential elections until di final determination of the di suit." Details of di suit reveal.

Early on, some aspirants petition national council of NDC make dem reduce to Ghc 400,000 filing fees sakeof e be too high.