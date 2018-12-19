Image copyright AFP

Unemployment don go up for Nigeria, according to statistics wey di pipo wey dey handle national data for di kontri release on Wednesday.

Di National Bureau of Statistics say di total number of pipo wey be unemployed, wey be say dem no do any work at all, increase from 17.6 million for 2017 to 20.9 million for 2018. But dem say dis 20.9 million do some kain work, compre to di 9.7 million pipo wey no do any work at all at all.

Dem break am down say unemployment increase from 18.8% for Q3 2017 to Q3 23.1% for 2018.