Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) say serious fire wey burst out early dis mor-mor for Abule Egba area of di state dey under control.

Di General Manager for LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu tell BBC pidgin say na pipeline vandalization na im cause di fire.

"Wetin happun be say di spill from di vandalize spot travel pass di canal and di drainage enta Abule Egba close to di slaughter for Agege.

"Along di line di tin cause fire wey burn plenti houses, store, cars and oda business," im tok.

Oga Adeshina say for now im no fit tokk weda pesin die but say some pipo wonjure as dem dey try to run from di fire and jump fence to save dia head.

E say di emergency management paramedics wey dey on ground helep treat some wey wonjure while relatives of odas wey wonjure well-well don rush dem go hospital.

Di LASEMA oga add say di youth from di community give dem good informate and di agencies wen dis kain mata concern go work on di informate to make sure dis kain tin no happun again.

Pipo for social media dey share foto, videos and experience of di fire incident plus tok how di same tin don happun before around dat area.

For 26 December, 2006 pipeline explosion wey happun for Abule Egba kill hundred of pipo as crowds go scoop up petrol wit plastic containers afta vandals go puncture one underground pipeline to tiff fuel.