Tanzania popular musician Diamond Platnumz

Tanzania music regulatory board, Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa (BASATA) don ban musician Diamond Platnumz and im Wasafi record label singer Rayvanny make dem no perform for any show or organize any concert inside and outside Tanzania starting from Wednesday December 20.

BASATA take dis decision because Diamond and Rayvanny continue to dey perform one new hit song "Mwanza" wey two of dem sing, afta di board don already ban am.

Na last month BASATA bin ban di song 'Mwanza' say di lyrics contain di Swahili word for "horny" and because BASATA see some of di dance moves for video as bad.

Dem also order say make radio or TV stations no play am inside Tanzania come also tell Diamond to comot di music from different online platforms afta dem advise di musician make e no perform di song for any gathering inside di kontri and put Sh400,000 fine on top dis ban.

But during di Wasafi Festival for Mwanza City on Sunday 16, two of dem go perform di song in front of di plenti crowds wey gada to watch dem.

Na so goment take decision to ban dem patapata.

Di board don also collect back di license wey dem bin give to allow di artists to hold di Wasafi Festival inside Tanzania plus ban dem not to even do di Kenyan edition of di Festival wey suppose hold 31 December.

BASATA na Tanzanian goment institution wey dey control music, movies and oda creative works.