Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari don carri di 2019 national budget go present for di National Assembly.

As im dey read wetin im goment don achieve for di 2018 budget, opposition lawmakers begin boo am.

Di hall bin dey rowdy as im supporters bin also dey clap for am wen im dey tok.

E neva reach seven months wey oga Buhari sign di 2018 budget, and on Wednesday im for file di one for 2019 follow bodi.

Senator Kabiru Gaya, wey dey represent Kano South Constituency for di All Progressive Congress tell BBC say, di goment don already implement more dan half of di former budget, especially di side wey concern business.

Dis na di last budget wey President Buhari go present to parliament before general elections wey go happun for February 2019.