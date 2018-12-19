2018 Global Gender Gap Report wey World Economic Forum (WEF) release come out for December 17, show di true situation of women right for politics, economy and education.

Di report show say out of 149 kontris wey dem study na only 88 show small improvement for di tins wey concern women like di difference between men and women salary and women for politics. Di general picture dey very challenging, tori be say e go take more dan 100 years for for dis gap between men and women to close.

Dis na actually good news and we go show why for for down.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Over 60% of Rwanda members of parliament na women.

1. Two hundred years before women go enjoy equal pay

Inequality between men and women wen e reach to make moni plus oda opportunities for different parts of di world dey show well well, but di gap wen e come to politics dey even worst.

But di gap for politics dey close more and more sha.

Even though e fit reach 107 years before men and women go get equal opportunity for politics, e go fit reach 202 years before women go fit make more moni - from salary to oda properties.

Di latest International Labour Organisation Report say di salary gap between men and women dey near 20%.

Di report torchlight different mata wey concern women, e discover say women na less dan 35% of pipo wey dey oga position for world.

Iceland dey lead for overall gender gap ranking and Laos na di kontri wey score highest among kontris wey dey provide women wit opportunity.

According to WEF, many women still dey do work without pay.

For Africa, most women still dey do house work plus oda kain work dem wey nobodi dey pay dem unlike men.

Africa women still neva dey make as much moni as di men, and di report say, inside 29 kontris wey dem chook eye, na only 42% of dem dey allow women get dia own land.

Image copyright STEFANIE GLINSKI Image example Many Africa women neva dey independent wit dia moni.

2. Wahala to get senior position for public offices

Inside 149 kontris wey di report torchlight, na only 17 of dem get women as dia president. Dat na about 11%.

For Rwanda, di kontri wit di highest number of women for parliament, dem reach 61.3%.

Dis one make di kontri enta number six for di whole world.

Image copyright SIA KAMBOU Image example Di gap wey dey for education through out di world fit close in 14 years.

3. Number of pipo wey no go school still high

According to WEF, for 44 kontris women wey go school reach more dan 20%.

Di worse kontri wey women no too go school na Chad, only 13% of women fit read and write.

But dem say dis gap fit close in di next 14 years.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Men outlive women in only three of the 149 countries assessed

4. Only moni no go fit close gap

Even though four rich kontris - Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland - dey top di list of di Gender Gap index, no be only rich kontris dey di list.

Rwanda na number six and Namibia na number 10, oda developing kontris make up almost half of di top 30.

Di world biggest economy United States, na number 51 and Italy na 70.