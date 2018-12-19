Anglophone crisis scatter 430,000 pipo - Norwegian Refugees Council

Image copyright ALEXIS HUGUET

David Manan, Director for Norwegian Refugee Council for Cameroon di worry say Anglophone crisis don make about 430,00 pipo run from dia house dem, some di hide for bush.

Deh quote UN statistics say 437,000 pipo don run for Southwest and Northwest and some parts for Littoral regions.

Some of de pipo dem no get support as fighting di prevent organisations for go for dis areas.

"Make de two sides for dis flight make sure say deh protect civilians, make sure say deh fit get assists for save dia lives", de Director tok.

Plenti pipo no get place for sleep, wata, chop, merecin and hygiene material no dey.

"Pipo for Northwest and Southwest regions need plenty tins as we di see for ground. Na only few agencies for give dem financial assistance," de director explain.

Na so de Manan di beg for more donations for give assistance for de pipo weh deh di suffer and weh deh no get place for go.

Image copyright UNHCR Image example Cameroon refugee dem, mami and pikin dem

One lucky man Amoh weh deh give e house tins and material for build place for sleep say na de first taim e get assistance.

"Ah go share with ma husband we e dey for bush with only one cloth for yi skin", e add.

NRC di share house tins, tins for build place for stay and sanitary kits for Northwest and Southwest regions as deh get support from Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (NMFA) and European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).