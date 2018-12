Ghanaian actor John Dumelo wan contest NDC parliamentary primaries for Ayawaso West Wuogon

Image copyright Twitter/@johndumelo1

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, make en first major move in politics after he pick forms to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary primaries on ticket of National Democratic Cogress (NDC).

Party Chairman for di constituency, Bismarck Aborbi Aryeetey, talk Accra based Citi FM say movie actor John Dumelo den four others pick forms to contest for di vacant seat.

Di Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat become vacant after New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko die after short illness.

"Currently, four people pick dema nomination forms. Wana former DCE who contested 2016, Delali Kwasi Brempong, John Acquah den John Dumelo, plus one guy dem dey Ewenam" Mr Aryeetey reveal.

The NDC parliamentary primaries which go determine who go be dema parliamentary candidate for di by-election go happen Friday, 28 December, 2018.

Di movie actor for many years expose en own bias say he dey support NDC, so disno shedda dey shock Ghanaians who know say he go like enter politics one day