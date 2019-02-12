Dem no support media player for your device Di pipo wey go want make everiday be election

Election time don set for Nigeria again. E dey happun evri four years according to di kontri constitution and kontri pipo get opportunity to elect president, govnors and lawmakers.

Na dis set of pipo go begin run things from federal to state inside di kontri from 29 May 2019.

Di election season na billion naira business for Nigeria, as politicians and dia political parties go empty pocket to make sure say na dem win las las.

As dem dey spend so, e get those wey dey benefit from di whole thing, directly and indirectly. From those wey dey print o, to transporters wey dey charter bus, to agberos wey dey full ground.

Make we see some of those wey election period, be like Christmas and Sallah join togeda.

Printers

Di season dey bring more work and more moni for printers.

Na dem dey print posters, flyers, caps, polo, banner, special Ankara, flags and dey design car wit politicians posters.

Transporters

Politicians dey hire transporters to carri pipo waka upandan during dia campaigns.

Adaba Iyiola wey be bus driver for Lagos State, tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey like to work for politicians unto say dem dey make more moni even wen dem dey relax for campaign ground.

"Di moni wey dem dey pay us dey cover anytin wey we fit make for dat day," na so e tok.

Area boys

Dis na boys wey dey control area for major cities. Dem dey full ground for election time dey follow politicians for back and dey collect settlements from dem.

Though e hard to pinpoint exactly wetin dia work be, dis area boys need 'settlement' wit moni, so dat dem go let peace dey wen di politician wan campaign.

Dancers and drumers

Political rally without music and dance, dat wan na campaign so?

Dis dancers and drummers dey full ground dey play and dance music to jolli pipo wey come di rally, and no be free dem dey use do am. Even superstar musicians like Davido, Olamide, Duncan Mighty and Don Jazzy don use dis way hold bodi before.

Some go dey follow politicians for back dey hail dem wit music as dem dey go campaign.

Security pipo

Dem dey do overtime during election time to make sure say peace full ground and kasala no burst.

Some dey work through out di night, but dem too dey collect overtime allowance.

Independent National Electoral Commission INEC wey dey organise election dey get special package for dem too.

Image copyright Getty Images

Hawkers

Hawkers dey dey veri busy during election time. Anywia wey campaign land, na dem dey land first wit tins dem wan sell.

Water and food na some of di major tins wey dey go market wella during campaign especially wen sun dey mama pipo wey come di place.

Tailors and ankara sellers

Plenti politicians dey buy local cloth wey dem dey call ankara dey share am to dia supporters.

Dis one dey make market dey move for ankara sellers and di tailors wey dey sew di cloths dem.

Image copyright Getty Images

Corpers

During election time, Nigeria election join bodi Independent National Electoral Commission INEC dey recruit members of di National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) make dem come help dem work.

Dem dey get package wey dem dey give di corpers, dat one mean say corpers wey dey serve for election year dey make extra moni.