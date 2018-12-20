'I prefer medical drones to guinea fowls which fly go Burkina Faso - Ghana President shade opposition

Image copyright Akuffo Addo

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo finish opposition National Democratic Congress plus en comment about medical drones delivery system which he say be better pass dema alleged flying guinea fowls.

He finish dem plus di comment: "I dey prefer drones flying to deliver essential medicines to wana people than investment in guinea fowls wey allegedly fly off to Burkina Faso without trace."

Dis en comment be direct shade against leadership of NDC government di time dem dey power under John Mahama, where some guinea fowls project for Northern Ghana mess up. Later dem claim say most of di guinea fowls fly go Burkina Faso.

Dis be di first time President Akufo-Addo state en position on di medical drones matter after say dis issue meet heavy criticism from opposition NDC, civil society, Ghana Medical Association den some Ghanaians.

Nana Addo make dis revelation for Jubilee House when he meet plus journalists for di second time dis year as part of en meet di press series.