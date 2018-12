Image copyright Per-Anders Pettersson

Kano State goment for northern Nigeria say dem don ready to carri two lesbian partners go Sharia Court ontop accuse say dem gbab dem as dem dey prepare marriage.

Assistant Commander General of Hisbah (Sharia police) Isa Sani tell BBC Pidgin say among di oda pipo wey dem go charge go court na 10 guests wey come witness di wedding and owner of di compound wey rent dem di place to wed.

Na on Monday dem arrest di women for Sabon Gari area and di two of dem still dey Hisbah hand.

Tok tok pesin for Kano Sharia courts Baba Jibo Ibrahim tok say dem dey aware of di case and dey wait for Hisbah to bring am forward so court hearing go start.

Hisbah tok say since di wedding neva happen before dem catch dem, dem go charge dem under di Immoral Act law wey di state get.

Nigeria law dey against man and man or woman and woman marriage, and those wey break di law fit spend reach 14 years for jail.