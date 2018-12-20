2019 Nigeria Budget: Di Buhari 'side eye to kill' wey pipo dey tok about
Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari carri di kontri 2019 spend moni go give lawmakers for di National Assembly on Wednesday, but na how di waka take go still dey make pipo tok.
Lawmakers from both di president All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition members, mostly for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), make plenti noise for di chambers wen im dey make im speech.
Im supporters dey hail am, im opponents boo am.
As Presido Buhari dey tok about projects wey im goment don do for 2018, na im one lawmaker wey sound like man shout say "no be true, e no dey correct."
- National Assembly, Sai Baba, Dogara, di oda serere wey make Buhari N8.83trn #Budget2019 different
- Opposition lawmakers boo President Buhari as im carri 2019 budget go National Assembly
- Pipo wey no get work don jump from 17.6 million reach 20.9 million for Nigeria
Di man voice loud sotey Buhari hear wetin im tok, wey make am pause come look di area wey di voice come from.
Trust social media na, pipo don come out wit different reason of wetin dey oga Buhari mind wen im give dat look.
First of all, di video:
Den some of di reactions wey follow.