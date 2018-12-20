Image copyright Channels TV Image example President Buhari present di national budget for 2019 on Wednesday

Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari carri di kontri 2019 spend moni go give lawmakers for di National Assembly on Wednesday, but na how di waka take go still dey make pipo tok.

Lawmakers from both di president All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition members, mostly for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), make plenti noise for di chambers wen im dey make im speech.

Im supporters dey hail am, im opponents boo am.

As Presido Buhari dey tok about projects wey im goment don do for 2018, na im one lawmaker wey sound like man shout say "no be true, e no dey correct."

Di man voice loud sotey Buhari hear wetin im tok, wey make am pause come look di area wey di voice come from.

Trust social media na, pipo don come out wit different reason of wetin dey oga Buhari mind wen im give dat look.

First of all, di video:

Den some of di reactions wey follow.