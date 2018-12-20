Presidential media encounter be di most 'yawa' of all time - Journalists react to Akufo-Addo chat

Image copyright Akufo-Addo

Most journalists for Ghana descend on government over what dem dey describe as di most 'nonfa' media encounter for Ghana so far in di history of di event.

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday engage plus some media people for Jubilee House on how he manage di country in di last 12 months.

Image copyright Braimah

But di encounter no live up to expectation sake of most journalists who dey there no fit ask dema questions sake of di president state say di question den answer for happen within one hour.

Manasseh Azure Awuni, one of most outspoken journalists who dey plus Joy FM talk say "dis be di worst presidential encounter plus di media I ever see for my life. E be my view, wey I get right to hold that view."

Di event which start quite late instead of di 5.00pm time dem schedule am start plus address from di president which chop like 30 minutes. Some media people dey talk say if di president know say he no get time, like he for cut en speech short den allow make journalists ask dema questions.

"If di president no get time, like he for shelve en long speech den allow for questions," be what investigative journalist Kwetey Nartey talk about di encounter.

Media Foundation for West Africa boss Sulemana Braimah also add en voice to di concerns about poor quality of di encounter.

He put up post for social media which say "worst media encounter ever."

Usually during media encounter, people dey check di quality of questions wey journalists dey ask di president, but for di first time di focus dey on how di organisers make very few journalists ask questions, dem no make any female journalist saf ask question.

Dis media encounter go be President Akufo-Addo en third since he chop power, despite say he fulfil en promise say he go hold di event every six months, people feel like if this be how dem go handle am den dem no dey interested again.

Top media houses for Ghana like Joy FM, Citi FM, Adom FM all no get ask any question despite say dema journalists dey di event grounds.