"Oh. I waka through Yaba today wit my sister. As usual yaba men start to approach us "buy jeans, buy shirt". Then one of dem stop come tok say "no touch dem oh" then dem stay away. My pipo di feeling dey so good , I almost cry!! Thank you evrione..."

Na so one lady just tok for twitter @Janettee_ ‏dey hail di group of ladies wey bin do I-no-go-gree-waka on December 15, to protest against di way some male traders dey like touch dem anyhow anytime dem enta Yaba Market.

Damilola Marcus, di founder of Market March wey organize di protest say Market March na initiative wey dey fight against sexual harassment and bullying of women for markets so goment go chook mouth inside di mata to make girls feel safe again anytime dem go market.

Meanwhile some traders for di popular Yaba market for Lagos South West Nigeria, tell BBC di reason dem like to touch girls.

Market harassment na sometin wey don dey happen inside plenty markets for Nigeria for many years. Many girls don complain sotay dem don see di harassment as normal level.

Some group of young girls wey don taya for di mata march enta Yaba market on Saturday 15 December 2018, to do I no go gree against di kain sexual harassment dem dey face evri time dem step inside market.

Story by: Ogechi Obidiebube