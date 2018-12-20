Anthony Joshua chop accolade, collect OBE award from Prince Charles of England
British-Nigerian heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua don get im Officer of di Most Excellent Order of di British Empire (OBE) award wey Prince Charles present to am for Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
Thursday ceremony mark di latest accolade wey Joshua go collect afta im also get im Member of di Most Excellent Order of di British Empire (MBE) for 2013 wen im win Olympic gold for London 2012.
Di OBE and MBE na accolade wey dem dey sama pipo based on dia ogbonge work, contribution and public service.
Di 29-year-old dey wear three big belt for waist - WBA, IBF and WBO as di current champion afta im win di March unification fight wit Joseph Parker and dem don honour am for im services to sport back in June.
Joshua wear black suit jacket and grey trousers, and di look on im face show say e really happi say im don return 5 years afta to collect anoda accolade from di Prince of Wales, wey also present di 2013 award to am.