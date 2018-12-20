Image copyright @KagutaMuseveni Image example Musevini say Abenakyo dey truly tall and beautiful

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni criticise di new Miss Africa sake of say she wear Indian hair instead of her natural hair wen she come visit am on Thursday but one Nigerian model say wetin di Ugandan leader no follow.

"To wear Indian hair or carry natural hair na any model choice as long as na wetin go bring out her looks." Debbie Onome tell BBC News Pidgin.

Museveni describe Miss Quiin Abenakyo say na "fine Musoga girl she be but im only concern na say she wear Indian hair"

Im even encourage her to keep her natural African hair as im believe say "na to show African beauty as e dey natural."

But Debbie say models for Africa and Nigeria suppose wear any hair dem want no matter wetin pipo tok.

Nobodi need define you

Quinn Abenakyo wey also tok to BBC say she gree wit di president about how make african women no "try to copy wetin di westerrn world dey do"

But for her, "na 50/50 tin wey depend on di occasion and how she feel as nobodi need decide wetin you go wer your hair or wetin you wan do.

Image copyright AFP Image example Uganda's Quiin Abenakyo say she dey wear her natural hair same way wey she dey wear wigs

Looking good na im matter pass

According to Debbie, law no dey for most competitions weda models suppose carry natural hair or wear wig.

"For dis fashion industry, na wetin your stylist and you want na im dey go do.

"Di main tin na for you to dey happy and confident wit di style weda na ponytail, wig or any particular hairstyle wey di stylist give you."