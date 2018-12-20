Image copyright Twitter/@HQNigerianArmy

Di Nigerian Army dey call for application for trades and non tradesmen and women wey get interest to serve.

Di application wey open on December 19 2018 go last till January 30 2019.

Army post ontop dia twiiter handle, di regular recruit intake application form dey free.

According to di information ontop Army website, applicants must be Nigerian by birth, get National Identity card, get four credits in not more than two sittings for inside WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB and on eof dem must be English Language.

Pipo wey dey apply under Tradesmen/women too must get OND/Trades Test/City and Guild Certificate.

All applicants must be between 18 - 22 years for non-tradesmen/women while tradesmen/women must be between di age of 18 - 26 years by 18 February 2019.

Pipo don already dey react to di announcement.