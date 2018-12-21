Nigeria Police say dem don arrest 'most wanted' Boko Haram commander for Lagos

Image copyright Nigeria Police

Nigeria Police say dem don arrest one Boko Haram leader wey dem identify as Umar for Lagos.

Abba Kyari wey be di leader of di Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team wey post pictures of im men wey dey celebrate on Thursday for Facebook, say di man wey dem arrest na one of di most wanted Boko Haram leaders and say na im plan di bomb attack for Nyanya, Abuja for 2015 wey kill many pipo.

"Umar na di most deadly and most wanted Boko Haram leader for Abuja, and pesin wey plan di Kuje and Nyanya Abuja bombings for 2015, gang leader of Galadimawa Roundabout attack wey kill seven police officers, na im kill Lugbe police officers," im post.

Oga Kyari also say did suspect get hand for Gwagwalada area police killings, bank robberies for Edo and Ondo states and killings for di Okene area of Kogi.

"Na im also be commander of di jailbreak of di prison for Niger State early dis year, wia 100 prisoners escape and im lose one of im eye," im tok.

Di police IRT oga say na afta di suspect escape wit bullet wounds from Abuja three weeks ago wen dem arrest four of im gang members and recover four AK-47 rifles and hundreds of bullet na im run to Lagos.