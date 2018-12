Homeless pipo full evriwia. Under di bridge, roadside and street corners. You no need to look hard before you see say homelessness na big palava for Lagos, di biggest city for Nigeria.

Many run go Lagos afta Boko Haram katakata for north-east of di kontri affect dia homes.

BBC spend one day wit Godwin wey come Lagos to look for beta life, but end up dey sleep under flyover city.