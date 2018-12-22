Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Nigeria Joint Admission and Matriculation Board wey dey organise exam for pipo wey wan enta higher institutions, say dem don decide say dem no go use cyber cafes do registration of candidates again sake of say many of di business centre dem dey do magomago.

Jamb tok tok pesin, Dr Fabian Benjamin, say many times di cyber cafes no dey add all di documents wey students need for admission and dis dey make am hard for students to get admission.

Oga Fabian, tell BBC Pidgin say dem go still work wit some business centre or cyber cafe but any cyber cafe wey wan participate to register dia candidates for 2019 exam must first register wit dem.

Im say as e be so, JAMB get more dan 718 centres throughout di kontri wia candidate go fit go register for dia 2019 exam and all of di centres dey dia website.

Nigeria Education Minister Adamu Adamu

Everi year, JAMB dey do exam for about two million students wey dey find admission to enta university, polytechnic and any oda higher institution for di kontri.

Oga Fabian say di exam bodi don add some new things for di 2019 own. Im say wayo pipo no go fit use anoda pesin face take write exam and say dat na one of di reason why dem ban business centres becos na from dia some of di leakages dey from come.

Im also say dem don design new app wey go helep young pipo wey wan write di exam know which schools get di course wey dem dey find plus which subject dem must write for exam to get dat course. According to am, sometimes pesin wey wan do medicine go choose Maths, Geography, English and Biology becos im feel say na di ones wey im go fit to pass, instead of Maths, English, Physics an Chemistry.