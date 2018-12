Menzgold customers for Ghana dey fear say CEO Nana Appiah relocate go South Africa

Image copyright Menzgold

Some customers of Menzgold Ghana don petition goment make dem help collect dema monies from di company.

Menzgold start dey go through crisis after Securities and Exchange Commission suspend dem from dema gold trading operations September 7, 2018 sake of dem no get license to trade gold for Ghana.

After di suspension, di company talk say dem no fit pay dema customers profits on di gold investments sake of di suspension.

Some of di customers dey talk say as Menzgold stop dey operate like before, e check like Nana Appiah Mensah no wan pay dema.

Counsel for one of Menzgold clients, Amanda Clinton allege for petition say dem get intelligence say di Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah dey hide for South Africa so make goment work plus Interpol make dem return am to Ghana.

Customers of Menzgold wey dema monies lock say times be very hard give dem sake of dem no get monies take sort dema families even as di holidays dey approach.

BBC Pidgin contact Menzgold Acting Communications Officer Nii Amarh Amateifio for response on di allegations but no hear from am.

Meanwhile, Circuit court for order say make dem start dey auction Menzgold which dey Amakom, Kumasi take sort clients.